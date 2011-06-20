Sega Got Hacked And Over 1 Million People Are Affected

Sega’s online gaming community, Pass, is the most recent addition to the list of hacked online gaming services.



Almost all data for 1.29 million users was accessed — usernames, real names, birth dates, passwords, and email addresses. But curiously, credit card and debit card information remains untouched, says Sega.

Sega is keeping Pass offline while it repairs security problems. Probably a good time to change your passwords as well.

[Via: Reuters]

