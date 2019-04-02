Sega just launched the Genesis Mini — check out the 42 classic games that are included with the classic console

Sega The Sega Genesis Mini will be based on the console’s earliest design.

Sega launched the Sega Genesis Mini on September 19, a retro console with 42 classic games pre-installed.

Sega revealed the replica of its popular 90s video game console during a fan conference in Tokyo back in April 2018 – the company waited more than a year to release the Genesis mini.

Like Nintendo’s popular retro consoles, the Sega Genesis Mini will have HD video output and comes with a pair of wired replica controllers.

Unlike Nintendo, Sega has already made dozens of classic Genesis games available on modern video game consoles, giving players more options if they want to play those retro titles without buying the Genesis Mini.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sega released Sega Genesis Mini on September 19 to celebrate the classic console’s 30th anniversary. The $US80 mini replica console comes with 42 of the best Genesis games pre-installed.

The Genesis was one of the definitive video game consoles of the 1990s and the primary competitor to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). Though Sega would follow up with the Saturn and the Dreamcast in later years, the Genesis is easily the company’s most celebrated console. Sega stopped making its own video game consoles in 2001 and shifted to making new games for other platforms.

Genesis Mini supports HDMI output for high-definition TVs and comes with two wired controllers. The controllers are replicas of the original three-button Genesis controller, though Sega released a six-button version of the controller later in the console’s life span.

Sega The Genesis Classic will come with two three-button controllers. Sega also released a six-button controller for the Genesis.

Overall, the Sega Genesis Mini package is similar to Nintendo’s Super NES Classic and Sony’s PlayStation Classic, but Sega is offering twice as many games as its competitors. However, the longterm value of the Genesis Mini is a bit questionable due to the widespread availability of Genesis games on existing platforms.

While the SNES and PlayStation Classic consoles collect games that are relatively hard to find, Sega has already released a collection of 50 popular Genesis games on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not only that, the Sega Genesis Classics collection also supports online play, something the Genesis Mini lacks.

The good news is that the Genesis Mini has a chance to include some different games than the Sega Genesis Classics collection, even if the most popular ones overlap.

Here are all 42 games Sega has confirmed for the Sega Genesis Mini:

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Action/Platformer)

Sega

“Gunstar Heroes” (Arcade Shooter)

Sega

“Castlevania” (Adventure)

Sega

“Shining Force” (Role-playing Game)

Sega

“Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine” (Puzzle)

Sega

“Ecco the Dolphin” (Adventure)

Sega

“Toe Jam & Earl” (Action)

Sega

“Space Harrier II” (3D Arcade Shooter)

Sega

“Altered Beast” (Side-scrolling Beat ‘Em Up)

Sega

“Comix Zone” (Side-scrolling Action)

Sega

“Streets of Rage 2” (Beat ‘Em Up)

Sega

“Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master” (Side-scrolling Action)

Sega

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Action/Platformer)

Sega

“Earthworm Jim” (Action)

Interplay Inc.

“Landstalker” (Action Adventure)

Sega

“Super Fantasy Zone” (Side-scrolling Shoot ‘Em Up)

Sega

“Thunder Force III” (Side-scrolling Shoot ‘Em Up)

Sega

“Contra: Hard Corps” (Side-scrolling Shoot ‘Em Up)

Konami

“Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse” (Action Platformer)

Disney

“World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck” (Action Platformer)

Disney

“Ghouls ‘n Ghosts” (Arcade Platformer)

Capcom

“Beyond Oasis” (Action Adventure)

Sega

“Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle” (Platformer)

SEGA

“Golden Axe” (Multiplayer Arcade Adventure)

Sega

“Phantasy Star IV” (Roleplaying Game)

Sega

“Street Fighter II: Special Championship Edition” (Fighting)

Capcom

“Mega Man: The Wily Wars” (Action Platformer)

Capcom

“Sonic Spinball” (Pinball Platformer)

SEGA

“Vectorman” (Action Platformer)

Sega

“Wonder Boy in Monster World” (Action Platformer)

Sega

“Tetris” (Puzzle Game)

“Darius” (Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up)

Konami

“Road Rash II” (Racing)

Electronic Arts

“Strider” (Action Platformer)

“Virtua Fighter 2” (Fighting)

‘Virtua Fighter 2’/Sega

“Alisia Dragoon” (Action Platformer)

“Columns” (Puzzle Game)

“Dynamite Headdy” (Platformer)

“Light Crusader” (Action Adventure)

“Kid Chameleon” (Platformer)

Sega

“Monster World IV” (Platformer)

‘Monster World IV’/Sega

“Eternal Champions” (Fighting)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.