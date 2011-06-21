Here Comes The Developer Stampede Away From The BlackBerry

Seesmic will stop making its BlackBerry Twitter app at the end of June, the company said in a blog post.



Seesmic says it wants to focus development on its most popular mobile platforms: iOS, Android and — ouch — Windows Phone. It’s also going to keep working on its Web and desktop apps.

This matches what a lot of other mobile developers have been quietly saying for the last few months — they have to focus on the platforms with the most users, and they have no confidence that the BlackBerry will be a top platform in the coming years.

RIM’s horrible earnings report last week probably didn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Its transition to a new operating system is also a stumbling block — why keep developing for the current platform if you have no idea how long it will be around?

We’ve talked to other mobile developers who are considering the same move. If it becomes a stampede, this could send the BlackBerry into a downward spiral — fewer apps mean fewer customers mean less interest from developers, and so on.

