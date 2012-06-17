LOIC LEMEUR PIVOTS AGAIN: Raises $4 Million From Salesforce.com And Turns Seesmic Into Corporate Tool

Third time’s a charm.

One of the most resilient companies in the Internet sector, Seesmic, has pivoted again.Seesmic started as a video-comment platform. Then it became a Twitter client.



And now irrepressible founder Loic LeMeur has raised another round from Salesforce.com and others to pursue a new enterprise strategy.

Well done, Loic! Third time’s a charm…

Here’s the release:

Seesmic Receives $4 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO – Feb 1, 2011 – Seesmic, the leading maker of applications that monitor social networks across mobile devices, today announced a $4 million investment from salesforce.com, inc. and a Softbank Group company managed by Softbank Holdings Inc.

Seesmic helps companies monitor, engage and build their brands across social networks and mobile devices. The Seesmic Desktop provides a single console that lets companies view and respond, in real time, to comments being made about their brands in Twitter, Facebook and other social networks. Seesmic Desktop works with Apple’s iPhone and Macintosh computers, smartphones running Google’s Android or Windows Phone 7 mobile operating systems, Research in Motion’s Blackberry and on personal computers.

Salesforce.com, the enterprise cloud computing (http://www.salesforce.com/cloudcomputing/) company, and Softbank group join previous investors Atomico, Omidyar Network and Wellington Partners. Seesmic has received a total of $16 million, including the most-recent investment round.

Seesmic and Salesforce.com have worked closely for more than six months to create a seamless integration between Seesmic Desktop and Salesforce Chatter, the industry’s first enterprise social collaboration app and platform. Leveraging the social features popularised by Facebook and Twitter — such as profiles, status updates and real-time feeds — Chatter lets employees “follow” documents, people, business processes and application data. The result is a new level of productivity that crosses departments and organizational barriers. By integrating with Chatter, Seesmic Desktop will enable salesforce.com users to immediately see comments that customers have posted on Facebook and Twitter.

“Salesforce.com has become a valued partner as we work together to bridge external and enterprise social communication with Chatter. These investments will enable us to reach more enterprise customers” said Loic Le Meur, CEO, Seesmic.

About Seesmic

Founded by Loic Le Meur, Seesmic builds applications that help small business and enterprise customers build their brands. With Seesmic, customers can publish content to more than 50 social networks with just one click. Users of Seesmic range from individuals looking to interact with their following, to community managers engaging their clients, to big brands managing their social media initiatives.

