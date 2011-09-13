Seesmic Founder: Michael Arrington Wrote Negative Stories About Us Despite Investing

Photo: Flickr/jdlasica

Loic Le Meur, founder of Seesmic.com, has some words for everyone who believes Michael Arrington won’t write negative things about startups he’s invested in: That’s a load of “B-S-.”The TechCrunch founder put money into the Twitter application from day one but that didn’t keep him from posting stories with headlines that included “Don’t Screw Your Partners Over A Marketing Promotion,” “Developers In Denial: The Seesmic Case Study,” and “Thank You Seesmic, For Sucking Less.”



Le Meur writes:

If Mike invested in your company, don’t expect a better treatment, don’t expect more posts, don’t expect negative news not posted, on the contrary. You will get less posts as Mike always thinks about that investment as a problem and many negative ones when they’re deserved.

Oh yeah, you get some good posts too, but even then, the title has to be negative.

One other note that jumped out: Arrington told Le Meur to consider him a journalist first.

One day I was discussing some confidential ideas about Seesmic with Mike and I joked “Mike, am I talking to the investor, the friend, or the reporter?”

He answered “it’s always reporter first.”

That flies in the face of Arrington’s “I’m not a journalist” defence just a little bit, now doesn’t it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.