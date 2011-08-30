Seesmic Flips The Switch On Its Latest Pivot

Seesmic, the startup that makes a suite of popular social media tools, is ready to launch its next product, Seesmic CRM, which will let companies interact with customers in social media.



Seesmic has a storied history, starting out as a video service and pivoting many, many times to this day. The latest pivot comes after Twitter started cracking down on its developer ecosystem and said it didn’t want developers making Twitter apps, which is what Seesmic then was.

So Seesmic raised $4 million from Salesforce to get into the enterprise side of social media software, and its new product, which works on Salesforce’s platform, is launching at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference.

Salesforce’s partnership with Seesmic is interesting. After all, Seesmic is getting into the CRM space which basically defines Salesforce. Salesforce also recently bought a social media monitoring company, a space where Seesmic was thinking about heading into. Seesmic says it’s not competing with Salesforce because it focuses on social media CRM. We’ll see. (Of course, the best way to resolve that would be for Salesforce to buy its investee.)

Seesmic and its founder Loic Le Meur sometimes get bad press for pivoting the company again and again and failing to find a business model, but what Le Meur is doing is admirable. This is what startup entrepreneurship is about: bobbing and weaving and adapting. Hopefully for Seesmic, this time will be right.

