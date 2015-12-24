A guy made a gigantic seesaw out of a 45-foot tree

A California man who runs a woodworking business put his skills to excellent use when he built a jumbo-sized seesaw out of trees.

The man, Kyle Toth, told the Daily Mail, “Basically, if you were six-years-old and had never seen a regular teeter totter before, that’s what it would be like to see this thing as an adult.”

The tree is 45-feet long, sends the rider flying 25 feet in the air, and requires a rope to get on to.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

