SeeSaw Ads PumpTop TV, Others To Network

Outdoor ad aggregator SeeSaw Networks added eight new affiliates to its network, including PumpTop TV, Casino Channel Network, HotSpot Network (information kiosks) and Acrosscut Media (hotels), among others. The company says that its outdoor network–from doctors offices to health clubs–can now deliver 35 million weekly impressions, more than a spot on “American Idol.”



SeeSaw says its network now spans 200 media markets and 22,000 venues, including coffee shops, universities, restaurants and airports. CEO Peter Bowen says the goal is to simplify a fragmented market for advertisers. Bowen says SeeSaw has some sort of behavioural targeting–content and advertising relevant to those pumping gas, or browsing a college bookstore.

