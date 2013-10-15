Seene, The Trippy New App For 3D Photos, Is Blowing Our Minds

It feels like there are a million new apps for taking photos out there but this one really is different: Seene has a system which utilizes the camera on your phone to create a 3D image of whatever you point it at.
The app works by mapping the object in your photo with a series of dots. You then move the camera up and down and from side to side so that the app can create the image in three apparent dimensions (even though it’s actually still only 2D).
The result is a still 3D photograph image that moves when you tilt your phone or swipe with your finger (or mouse, if you’re on a computer).
It’s absolutely fascinating, and it’s easier to show you than explain it. So here are a few Seene images we found on Twitter. (Give the images a few moments to load.)
One obvious limitation of Seene is that the object has to be still long enough for the dot-mapping to capture it.
When the background is far away, some distortion sets in - you could obviously make some amazing effects with this.
