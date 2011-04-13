Caught At The Raj Trial: Alleged Insider Trader Zvi Goffer

There are a number of onlookers at the courthouse who won’t say why they’re watching Raj on trial.



Now one of them has been identified.

Just days after the government filed new charges against Zvi Goffer, the former Galleon trader who was charged with insider trading in 2009 has been spotted at the Raj trial.

Goffer denies wrongdoing, but of course he has a reason to be interested in the Galleon trial.

Goffer worked for Schottenfeld and then Galleon, and later Incremental Capital.

He’s charged with making at least 8 trades based on insider information (the trades are detailed here) he received from Arthur Cutillo and Brien Santarlas, two former lawyers at Ropes and grey. The lawyers had access to and learned material nonpublic information about upcoming deals that they allegedly shared with Goffer and another lawyer, Jason Goldfarb.

So the alleged insider trader has likely been taking notes at the Raj trial in preparation for his own trial.

