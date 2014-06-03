SEEK's US Float Of Chinese Jobs Site Zhaopin Could Value The Company At Up To $US816 Million

Australian jobs site SEEK is getting ready to launch an IPO for Chinese jobs site Zhaopin in the US which will value the company at between $US700 and $US816 million.

SEEK has filed an amended registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission which includes the sale of $US15 million in ordinary Zhaopin shares to a company advised by private equity firm Apax Partners subject to completion of the IPO.

The company is looking to raise between $US95 million and $US110 million from the NYSE listing which a SEEK spokesperson said all going well would be completed before June 30 2014.

The amended registration includes a price range of between $US12.50 to $US14.50 a share.

SEEK is the majority shareholder in Zhaopin, holding about 79% in the company pre IPO. After IPO this stake will fall to about 67% on an undiluted basis.

None of Zhaopin’s existing shareholders will be selling shares into the IPO, SEEK said.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.