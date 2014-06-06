Seek's Former CIO Has Reportedly Been Killed In An Armed Robbery In Kenya

Supplied as source

The former chief information officer at Australian job-search site Seek, Carey Eaton, has reportedly been killed in an armed robbery in Kenya.

Eaton, who was in the country to launch a new online marketing business, is believed to have been staying at a friend’s house in Nairobi when the robbery occurred.

While official details have not been released, One Africa Media, one of Africa’s largest digital publishers which Eaton was a co-founder of, posted a blog with an announcement of Eaton’s death.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the untimely death of Kenyan businessman Carey Eaton,” the post read.

“Carey was the co-founder of the One Africa Media group of companies and one of the inspirational leaders of the technology revolution happening across the continent of Africa.”

