Are you a passionate DFS player in New York City or elsewhere? If so, we want to hear from you

We’re working on a report about the cultural phenomenon of Daily Fantasy Sports — what it is and how it works. But in particular, we want to hang out with people immersed in the game.

Do you play on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel on a regular basis? Is this a major passion of yours, with or without high stakes? Have you won — or lost — a large amount of money doing so? Are you willing to speak with Business Insider on camera about your experiences?

If you answered yes to some or all of those questions, we’d like to hear from you, regardless of where you live. As one part of this project, though, we are looking to follow some New York City fans who play together, so let us know if you and your friends are interested.

Email us at [email protected], and please include your name, where you live, your occupation, what the sport means to you, how often you play DFS, which site(s) you play on, and how much money you typically wager in a week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.