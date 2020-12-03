Seeking nominations for the top talent managers for YouTube creators in 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images YouTube star David Dobrik.

Business Insider is launching its second annual list of the top talent managers for YouTube creators.

We want to hear from you on which YouTube talent managers are successfully helping clients diversify their online brands, build lasting partnerships with companies through influencer-marketing campaigns, and even develop consumer products.

Please submit your ideas by December 10 and email [email protected] with any questions.

with any questions. Subscribe to Business Insider’s influencer newsletter.

As the creator industry grows, so does the demand for managers to help influencers build on their success.

With the help of a manager, many influencers expand their digital businesses by selling consumer products or securing lucrative brand partnerships.

With multichannel networks (or MCNs) that once dominated the YouTube talent space experiencing a decline and shutting down, the industry is shifting toward firms with a small-scale roster of clients.

These new power players have developed expertise in the many facets of the influencer world, like negotiating deals, advising clients against promoting products that could damage their careers, and helping operate companies and selling direct-to-consumer products.

But who are the other top players in 2020?

We are seeking nominations of the leading people who manage YouTube creators for Business Insider’s second annual list of the top YouTube talent managers.

The ranking will factor in the manager’s role, responsibilities, and impact on their clients and the YouTube and influencer space broadly.

Please submit your ideas through this form by December 10, or enter the information below:

Loading&

The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

For more on what this list will look like, check out our previous power lists on Business Insider:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.