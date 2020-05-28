Seeking nominations for the top women transforming the sneaker industry, from designers to resellers

Nike Maya Moore and Aleali May teamed up to create a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan collection in 2018.

Business Insider is putting together a power list of the top female-identifying designers and professionals who are transforming the sneaker industry.

Please submit your nominations through this form by June 3.

From designers to developers, women are making their voices heard in the multi-billion dollar sneaker industry, which has been known to often exclude female creatives and fans.

To highlight these creatives and influential sneakerheads, Business Insider is putting together a power list of the top female-identifying people who are transforming the sneaker industry. The list will highlight female-identifying designers, resellers, collectors, executives, deal-makers, and professionals who have played a part in transforming the sneaker industry.

We’re also looking to spotlight women who have helped bring the sneaker industry into the 21st century, whether via creating new websites, apps, marketing tactics, or by pioneering new ways to meet and connect with consumers.

Criteria and methodology

The list will be based on multiple factors including an individual’s impact on the sneaker industry as a whole and in terms of female advancement. If the individual works at a larger company, she will be evaluated based on the impact of her performance on the company as a whole.

We will determine the final list through our reporting.

