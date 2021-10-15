Seeking nominations for the top women personal-finance influencers

Insider is compiling a list of the top women-led financial accounts on social media.

We are looking for women who are helping to recenter the narrative of personal finance.

Please submit your ideas or nominations through this form (or below) by October 21.

There’s a growing class of breakout stars who are gaining popularity online by sharing personal-finance advice.

On YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, these influencers give tips on how to save money and invest.

To highlight the women making an impact in the space, Insider is launching a new power list of the top women personal-finance influencers.

We want to know: What are the must-follow personal-finance accounts run by women?

We will feature women creators on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive, and we’ll take into consideration factors like audience size, advice, and impact on the influencer business as a whole.

Please submit your ideas through this form by October 21, or enter the information below:

