Insider is seeking nominations for the top innovators in restaurant tech

Insider is putting together a power list of the top restaurant tech innovators.

Innovators should have a profound impact on chains, franchisees, and the diner experience.

The pandemic proved that technology is a must for restaurants, an industry known for being slow to adopt innovative ideas.

But over the past 16 months, the tide has shifted out of the urgency to survive a global health crisis that has forever changed how restaurants operate and interact with diners.

Chains have been on hyperdrive, expanding their delivery-only operations by creating virtual brands and working with multiple delivery operators like Grubhub and DoorDash. They are adding drive-through lanes for fast pick-up of mobile orders, using QR codes for contactless payment, testing drones for autonomous on-demand delivery, and leaning into affordable digital ordering solutions.

At the same time, delivery-only operations are accelerating. Wingstop is renting space from ghost kitchens like CloudKitchens, while Wendy’s has signed a massive licensing agreement to open 700 ghost kitchens by 2025 with Softbank-backed Reef Technology.

To help with labor shortages, chains like California Pizza Kitchen are testing robots as food runners, while restaurateur Danny Meyer is investing in modern tech tools to retain valued employees.

Taco Bell and Chipotle Mexican Grill are also looking to establish personal relationships with consumers through revamped loyalty programs.

