Seeking nominations for the top influencers and online creators in New York

Business Insider is launching a list of the top influencers who live and post content in New York.

We want to hear from you on which New York influencers have the most creative content and the biggest impact on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Please submit your ideas through this form by February 12th.

Los Angeles often dominates the conversation when it comes to the influencer world.

YouTubers like David Dobrik post popular vlogs in the city, and a new wave of TikTok stars recently moved into LA mansions like the Hype House and Sway LA.

But New York is also home to an impressive roster of influencers who are creating unique content and snapping photos in places like an Instagram-worthy penthouse apartment.

Business Insider is putting together a list of the top influencers who live and create content in New York. The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. We’ll take into consideration factors like audience size, creativity, and a creator’s impact on the influencer business as a whole.

We want to hear from you.

Which New Yorkers are crushing it on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat?

Please submit your nominations through this form by February 12th, or enter information below:

