Seeking nominations for the top executives in influencer marketing

SeatGeek/YouTube SeatGeek’s ‘behind the scenes,’ video with David Dobrik at his NYC pop-up shop.

Insider is launching an inaugural list of the leading executives in influencer marketing.

We want to hear from you on which influencer marketing execs are successfully building partnerships with influencers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, and are planning the most creative campaigns.

Unlike in traditional advertising, in influencer marketing the digital creator will often take the wheel when driving a campaign.

For instance, when mega influencers like David Dobrik or MrBeast work with a brand on a paid campaign, they will often use some of that money to fund a wild video idea.

Dobrik has used some money from brand sponsorships to surprise his friends with a new car or to pay off their student loans.

He’s worked with brands like the ticket-selling service SeatGeek, the coupon company Honey, and the video game company Electronic Arts.

Ian Borthwick, SeatGeek’s director of influencer marketing, told Insider in 2019 that Dobrik was the “creative genius” behind each sponsorship, adding that the way he introduces and references the brand in the sponsored content is what makes the relationship effective.

“I think a lot of brands make the mistake of sending over these incredibly complex and restrictive creative briefs,” Borthwick said. “Ultimately, those produce bad influencer marketing. It’s important to take the backseat and let the influencer do what they do best.”



But it can sometimes be hard for brands to navigate the world of influencer marketing. We are seeking nominations of the leading executives helping brands thrive in this terrain.

In this inaugural list, we are highlighting some of the top execs who are successfully building partnerships with influencers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, and are planning the most creative campaigns.

The ranking will factor in the executive’s role, past campaigns, and impact on the influencer space broadly.

The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

