Seeking nominations for the top creator economy startups in New York

Insider is compiling a list of the top creator economy startups in New York.

We’ll weigh factors like funding, user adoption, and impact on the influencer industry broadly.

Los Angeles often dominates the conversation when it comes to digital creators. But New York has long been a media hub — even if it doesn’t have its own Hype House yet.

New creator economy startups are popping up in the city to support all types of creators, from Subtext, which works with influencers on text marketing, to Pietra, which helps talent create their own products lines.

Insider is putting together a list of the top creator economy startups in New York that are shaping the influencer industry. The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations we receive. We will take into consideration factors like customer adoption, how a company is contributing to the New York media scene, funding and financials, and its impact on the creator economy as a whole.

We want to hear from you. What are the creator economy startups making the biggest impact in New York?

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by January 14:

