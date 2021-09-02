Seeking nominations for the power players using TikTok to transform the music industry

Gia Woods. Rich Fury/Getty Images for LA Pride.

Insider is publishing its second annual list of the TikTok power players transforming music.

We want to hear from you. Who are the music industry pros that excel at TikTok and social media?

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by September 10.

TikTok is a hub for music to be discovered, shared, and promoted.

Songs that go viral on the app often end up topping the Billboard 100 or Spotify Viral 50 charts, even if they’re decades old.

Marketers hire influencers to create dances or meme videos on TikTok in an effort to draw attention to a new song or album. Some artists have become high-profile TikTok users themselves, writing songs that tap into the app’s trends or creating comedic videos to show their personality and grow their fan base.

And last month, TikTok launched a radio station on SiriusXM in an attempt to create a “radio version of the platform’s ‘For You’ feed.”

“TikTok has really become a critical part of artist storytelling,” Kristen Bender, SVP of digital strategy and business development at Universal Music Group, told Insider during a July webinar on TikTok’s impact on the music industry. “Since we signed our deal with TikTok earlier this year, our labels have been extremely leaned into the platform.”

Insider is putting together our second annual list of the artists, record labels, marketers, and other pros using TikTok to shape the music industry. The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. We will take into consideration how a company or individual has used TikTok to boost the career of an artist or the success of an album or song release.

We want to hear from you. Who are the companies and individuals that have been the most effective at using TikTok to drive change in the music industry this year?

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by September 10:

