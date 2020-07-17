Seeking nominations for the power players reshaping the music industry through TikTok

John Arano/Epic Records. The music producer and rapper Tiagz (Tiago Garcia-Arenas) found fame on the short-form video app TikTok.

Business Insider is putting together a power list of the music marketers, artists, digital creators, record labels, and other industry insiders who are using TikTok to define what is popular music in 2020.

We want to hear from you on the companies and individuals that have been the most impactful in using TikTok to grow in the music industry this year.

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by July 23.

TikTok has had an outsized impact on the music industry in recent months as songs that take off on the app end up charting on the Billboard 100 or Spotify Viral 50.

The app’s music-friendly interface (adding a “sound” is a core part of the video-upload experience) and its daily dance challenges have made TikTok a key launching-off point for new and old tracks alike.

Songs can take off on TikTok by accident, as with the sudden surge in popularity of Matthew Wilder’s 1983 hit “Break My Stride” earlier this year. In other instances, marketers or artists try to make songs trend by tapping into existing TikTok fads, creating original songs, or adapting tracks for TikTok’s short-video format and hiring influencers to promote them. And some TikTok stars like Jaden Hossler and Dixie D’Amelio have tapped into their large followings on the app to launch music careers by teasing and then releasing songs directly to fans.

“TikTok has opened up this door where anything’s at play,” Adi Azran, the head of marketing at the TikTok-focused media company Flighthouse, told Business Insider. “All old records, all new records – people don’t care on TikTok as long as it’s fun to make content with.”

