Seeking nominations for the top PR agents in the YouTube and influencer space

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain has 8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Business Insider is launching a new power list of the top PR agents in the influencer and creator industry.

We want to hear from you on which PR agents are indispensable to their social-media influencer and creator clients across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

Please submit your ideas through this form by February 13.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories and lists.

In 2017, then-16-year-old Emma Chamberlain decided to start a YouTube channel during her summer break with the help of her dad (who also started his own channel).

Since then, she has become one of the most recognisable faces on social media, with more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube, and a large following across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. With the help of her parents, agent, and publicist, Chamberlain has built a lucrative business around being the internet’s favourite relatable teen.

For interviews and events, Chamberlain is represented by Metro Public Relations, an agency that works with many top creators across YouTube and Instagram, along with a variety of other brands and publishers.

Recently, Metro worked to place Chamberlain on the January cover of Cosmopolitan and assisted its client David Dobrik (a popular YouTube creator with 15 million subscribers) with landing a spot on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show.

But Metro isn’t the only PR agency making waves in the influencer space.

Business Insider is launching a new power list of the top PR agents and publicists in the influencer and creator business. These industry leaders assist the top creators across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms.

The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. The rankings will factor in the executive’s roles, responsibilities, and impact on their clients and the YouTube and influencer space broadly.

We want to hear from you on which agents are indispensable to their social-media influencer clients, who respond quickly to news events, help clients jump on social trends, and stand out for how they manage clients’ crises.

Check out our previous power lists – highlighting the top 14 talent managers and top 18 talent agents in the influencer space – for a sense of how this list will look.

Please submit your nominations through this form by February 13, or enter information below:

Loading&





Sign up for Business Insider’s influencer newsletter, Influencer Dashboard, to get more stories like this in your inbox.





For more on the economics of an influencer career, according to YouTube and Instagram stars, check out these Business Insider Prime posts:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.