Seeking nominations for the influencer 'collab' houses that have had the greatest impact on the creator industry this year

Harry Toohey/Spacestation Integrations. Camp Sike is one of many new creator groups that have begun living together in order to collaborate and grow their followings on social media.

Business Insider is building a database of the top influencer “collab” houses that have taken off in 2020.

We want to hear from you. Who are the influencer “collab” houses that have had the greatest impact on the creator industry this year?

The influencer “collab” house phenomenon has exploded in 2020, driven in large part by the rise of TikTok.

To pursue careers in the entertainment industry, many TikTok stars have moved into mansions together, following a collaboration playbook laid out by their Vine, YouTube, and esports predecessors.

Typically, “collab” houses are set up to enable house members to cross promote each other’s accounts; create videos with other influencers passing through; and hopefully grow a following across key social-media apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Even with group gatherings on pause during the global pandemic, a wave of new houses has sprung up around the world as influencers look to translate fast fame into long-term careers.

The Hype House, Sway LA, Clubhouse, the Wave House, and Alpha House are just a few of the creator mansions that have emerged on the social-media scene in the past year. The “collab” house trend has become so popular that creator groups have even rented mansions to create videos parodying the craze.

Business Insider is compiling a database of the numerous influencer houses that have taken off over the past year. Our goal is to help readers better understand the “collab” house phenomenon and learn more about the creators, managers, and investors behind it. The influencer houses in this database will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by October 16.

