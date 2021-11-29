Seeking nominations for the power players in mobile esports

Esports team Pittsburgh Knights competing at a ‘PUBG Mobile’ tournament in 2019 Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Insider is compiling a list of the people leading the booming mobile esports industry.

The list will include players, game developers, managers, and organizers.

Mobile is an increasingly popular category for gaming, with more than 150 million people playing mobile games this month, Insider Intelligence estimates.

Mobile esports, the competitive tournaments and leagues of mobile gaming, continues to draw record viewership. According to Esports Charts, which tracks viewership on streaming platforms, a “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” tournament was the most-watched esports event in September with a peak viewership of over 1.7 million people.

Other popular mobile esports titles include first-person shooters like “PUBG Mobile” and multi-player online battle arenas like “League of Legends: Wild Rift.” The category also includes games like “Teamfight Tactics,” a turn-based strategy game that can be played on mobile phones, as well as on PCs.

Insider is looking for the people driving this competitive side of mobile gaming forward. The list will include professional players, coaches, and managers on teams that compete in mobile esports leagues, as well as the people who organize tournaments and the developers who bring games to the public.

Please submit your nominations via this form (or below) by December 3.

