Seeking nominations for the hottest adtech companies of 2020

Business Insider is compiling its annual adtech list and is seeking nominations by November 27.

We’re looking to spotlight public and private adtech companies that are driving change and their employees who have been instrumental to that change, from the CEO level on down.

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of the hottest adtech companies.

The list focuses on companies that were at the forefront of the biggest moves in digital advertising this year, from Google and Apple’s slow clampdown on third-party cookies, the rise of ad-supported streaming TV, and consolidation.

As in previous years, we plan to publish a list of the hottest adtech companies that are driving change with publishers, agencies, and brands and solving problems in a difficult economic climate.

Please read this post completely before submitting a nomination here by November 27.

What we’re looking for

The list will highlight public and private adtech companies. Submissions from agencies, publishers, martech, and other types of companies will not be considered. (We published our annual list of the 2020 mar tech executives to watch in August).

Companies must share 2020 revenue numbers that will be reported. Check out our 2019,2018, and 2017 lists to see how we have reported financials in the past.

Along with featuring companies, we’re also seeking to recognise a diverse group of employees leading the charge, including people from a variety of backgrounds, expertise, and seniority.

We will aim to publish the list in December.

Click here to fill out a nomination by November 27.

