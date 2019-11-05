Seeking nominations for the hottest adtech companies of 2019

AWNewYork/Shutterstock The opening gala of Advertising Week 2019.

Business Insider is compiling its annual adtech list and is seeking nominations by November 22.

We’re looking to spotlight public and private adtech companies that are driving change and their employees who have been instrumental to that change, from the CEO level on down.

Business Insider is assembling its annual list of hottest adtech companies and seeking nominations this year.

From new laws like the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act and big moves from Apple and Google to clamp down on third-party cookies, privacy concerns and regulation scrutiny rocked adtech this year.

At the same time, adtech companies are shaking up the $US70 billion TV industry with technology that can target and measure ads, as shown by acquisitions like Roku buying Dataxu,AT&T’s Xandr acquisition of Clypd and LiveRamp’s acquisition of Data Plus Maths.

As in past years, we plan to publish a list of the hottest adtech companies are driving change by helping publishers, agencies and brands solve problems and raising funding in a difficult climate.

Please read the details below before submitting your nomination here by November 22.

What we’re looking for

We’re looking to spotlight public and private adtech companies and a diverse group of people who have been instrumental to these companies’ 2019 strategy, from the CEO level on down.

As we recently published a list of martech leaders to watch, martech companies, advertising agencies, consultants and publishers will not be considered.

We will aim to publish the list in mid December.

Note: We require that companies share 2019 revenue numbers. Check out our 2018,2017 and 2016 lists to see how we’ve reported financials in the past.

In addition to nominations, we also use our own reporting and sources to determine the list.

Again, click here to fill out a nomination by November 22.

