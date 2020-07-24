Seeking nominations for the executives who are leading the next wave of marketing tech

Shopify Shopify

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its second annual list of top leaders who are shaping the future of marketing technology.

Please submit your nominations here by August 14.

Business Insider is looking for the most important marketing-tech executives to know.

We’re seeking nominations for our second annual list of the people solving issues and leading the marketing-tech industry, from startups battling the marketing clouds to big companies inking enterprise deals with brands.

These executives are helping to deal with new privacy laws like California’s Consumer Privacy Act. They’re shaking up industries like retail, television, and technology. They’re creating new business models and raising money from investors.

We are planning to publish the list in late August and nominations are due August 14. Please submit your nominations here by August 14.

What we’re looking for

We’e looking to identify a diverse group of people with different ranks and roles. We’ll consider company revenue, headcount and funding as well as interesting business models and the size of the problem that a firm is trying to solve.

Nominations for leaders should include the executive’s title, role, responsibilities, and examples of the company’s performance in the marketing industry, with as many quantitative results as possible.

This list is specific to marketing-tech companies and separate from an annual list Business Insider will publish later in the year of the hottest adtech companies of 2020.

