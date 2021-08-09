Seeking nominations for the leading women in gaming and esports

Insider is compiling a list of the leading women in gaming and esports.

We are highlighting women creators and execs who are spearheading change within the industry.

Please submit your ideas or nominations through this form (or below) by August 13.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Navigating the gaming industry can be particularly challenging for women.

The male-dominated space has faced a slew of problems, from a lack of diversity and inclusion to continued sexism and harassment.

Just last month, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard claiming the company fostered a culture of sexual harassment. As a result, employees staged a walkout at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles and J. Allen Brack stepped down from his role of CEO at Blizzard.

To highlight the women making an impact in the space, Insider is launching a power list of the leading women in the esports and gaming industries. In this list, we will feature women creators and execs who are driving change and helping build successful businesses.

We want to hear from you for nominations. Please submit your ideas through this form by August 13, or enter the information below:

Loading…

The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

The rankings will factor in the exec or creator’s role, responsibility, and impact on the space broadly.

Check out our previous power list highlighting the top 16 talent managers and agents for gaming creators for a sense of how this list will look.