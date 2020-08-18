Seeking nominations for chief marketing officers to watch in 2020

Peloton Dara Treseder, incoming Peloton SVP and head of global marketing and communications

Business Insider is looking for its 2020 CMOs to watch. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas by August 24.

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s second-annual list of CMOs to watch. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas via this survey by 9 a.m. ET on August 24.

This is a list of rising marketing stars, separate from Business Insider’s annual compilation of the most innovative CMOs in the world recognising established CMOs.

These executives could be first-time marketing chiefs who may not have gotten widespread recognition for their work, or people who have had the top marketing role at their company or brand for less than 12 months.



See last year’s list here.



Criteria and methodology



These executives don’t necessarily hold the CMO title, but should be the senior-most marketing executives who are affecting change in their own companies and the industry at large.

They are bringing fresh perspectives to marketing; helping their companies navigate an evolving industry and the pandemic; and innovating on a daily basis.

They could be helping a brand pivot its strategy, pioneering a data-driven marketing approach; building in-house capabilities; creatively reaching consumers; or cutting costs in new ways. They could be behind a challenger brand’s ascent.

The ranking will be determined by factors including the breadth of the marketing executive’s role and responsibilities; the scope of the changes they have introduced; and their impact on the company’s performance and marketing and advertising industry broadly.

We will determine the list based on our reporting and the nominations we receive.

Again, please submit your nominations here.

Include your contact information and as many details as possible on why your nominee deserves to be recognised. The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. ET on August 24. We’ll aim to publish the list at the end of the month.

