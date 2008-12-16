Seeking: Laid-Off Tech Workers

The New York Post began a clever series today called “Getting back to work.” It features five recently laid-off New Yorkers — an editor, a financial analyst, a sales manager, a bank exec and a lawyer — as they claw their way back to employment. The Post will update readers on their progress every Monday.



We’d like to copy the idea and feature five laid-off workers in tech.

If you’d like to be one of our subjects, email [email protected] with:

your name

a headshot

your last job

your previous salary

your age

your location

your education and expertise

your rent/mortage

Your IM and Email, which we won’t publish (unless you want us to), but will use to follow up with more questions.

We’ll select five laid-off tech workers and follow up with more question.

Of course our series will probably only last a couple weeks. Once they hear your stories and qualifications, the many Alley Insider readers in a position to hire will likely gobble whomever we feature.

See Also:

Photos From Yahoo Layoffs On Flickr (YHOO)

Yahoo Employee Twitters Through Layoff (YHOO)

10 Tips For Negotiating A Big, Fat Severance Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.