Seeking: Laid-Off Tech Workers

The New York Post began a clever series today called “Getting back to work.” It features five recently laid-off New Yorkers — an editor, a financial analyst, a sales manager, a bank exec and a lawyer — as they claw their way back to employment. The Post will update readers on their progress every Monday.
We’d like to copy the idea and feature five laid-off workers in tech.
If you’d like to be one of our subjects, email [email protected] with:
- your name
- a headshot
- your last job
- your previous salary
- your age
- your location
- your education and expertise
- your rent/mortage
- Your IM and Email, which we won’t publish (unless you want us to), but will use to follow up with more questions.
We’ll select five laid-off tech workers and follow up with more question.
Of course our series will probably only last a couple weeks. Once they hear your stories and qualifications, the many Alley Insider readers in a position to hire will likely gobble whomever we feature.
