Bloomberg Beats AOL, CNN, MSN, Forbes, Reuters, CNBC In Site Traffic [VIDEO]

Bloomberg, which had long offered a small amount of the company’s deep proprietary content online, keeping most content on its professional trading terminal, is now a popular business and finance site, surpassing AOL Money, MSN Money, CNN Money, Forbes, Reuters and CNBC, to be in the third* most popular behind Yahoo Finance and Dow Jones in monthly unique visitors, according to December comScore numbers.



comScore says that Bloomberg.com had 13.7 million unique visitors up from nine million in December 2009.

The increase in traffic has come several developments including the integration of Business Week and the redesign of the site in April of last year.



The Bloomberg Mantra: “We Want Influence”

Says Kevin Krim, head of global Web properties for Bloomberg News, in this interview with Beet.TV, the goal of Bloomberg.com is to build “influence.” In the interview he states:

“The first thing to realise about Bloomberg is that we invest in our media businesses, including our Web properties, for one primary reason: We want influence.”

He says that Bloomberg.com will remain subscription-free. He said that display advertising is building in several categories.

Bloomberg.com surpassed CNN in September and the rest in October. See below a graph provided by comScore to Beet.TV.

As much half of Bloomberg’s propietary articles, which had been siloed in the Bloomberg terminals, are now available on the site, Krim told your correspondent off camera.

Krim joined Bloomberg from Yahoo! in August ’09.

Earlier this week we published an interview with him about video on Bloomberg.com.

*comScore ranks Manta.com as number three, but we don’t consider the site part of the competitive set.

