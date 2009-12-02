Seeking Alpha Bags $7 Million In Funding

Seeking Alpha, a financial information and analysis website, has raised $7 million in a second round of funding, PaidContent reports.

DAG Ventures led the investment along with existing Seeking Alpha investors Benchmark and Accel Partners.

Founder and CEO David Jackson, in an email to PaidContent, says the money will “support the [site’s] innovation and growth plans for the coming years.”

