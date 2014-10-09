SEEK: Jobs In Banking And Financial Services Go Ballistic

Getty/Scott Olson

Jobs in the banking and financial services sectors have increased almost 100% in the last 12 months, according to online platform SEEK.

SEEK says there’s been a 98.8% rise in job ads since September last year.

And retail banking is up 82.36% and fund management up 61.32%.

The SEEK Employment Index is the leading Australian indicator to measure labour market supply and correlate this against labour market demand.

Overall, new job ads showed a strong rise, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year to September 2014

The number of new job ads posted on SEEK rose 0.7% for the month, building on August’s strong 3.4% rise.

Nationally, new job ads are now 12.4% higher than those seen in September 2013.

