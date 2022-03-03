Seek job listings hit yet another record high in February, as hospitality and tourism operators rushed to capitalise on open borders

Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The number of hospitality and tourism sector job listings grew 20.1% over Feburary, Seek said.

The employment platform said it was another record month for overall listings.

The data suggests employers rushed to secure talent ahead of Australia’s long-awaited border reopening.

The number of new job ads hosted on Seek hit a fresh record high in February, with an astonishing uptick in hospitality and tourism industry listings leading the way.

The employment platform hosted 2.2% more job ads than it did in January, which was already a record month, the company announced on Thursday.

The number of job listings in February 2022 sat 35.8% higher than at the same point last year, and 41.4% higher than it did compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of open job listings has trended upwards since 2020. That growth is largely due to low interest rates and massive government stimulus measures, both of which helped the Australian economy power itself out of its brief recession.

Closed borders also played a role. As employers could no longer access international talent to fill vital positions, they turned inward, sparking a labour market crunch in the tech sector, hospitality, and tourism.

With the border freshly reopened to vaccinated visa holders, it appears employers are rushing to fill positions left vacant through two years of near-zero tourism.

Seek job listings in the hospitality and tourism sector spiked 20.1% from January 2022, the jobs platform said. Seek hosted more than double the job listings last month than it did in February 2019, the company added.

Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia led the charge, posting job listing increases of 4.2%, 3.3%, and 3% over the month, respectively.

Notably, Queensland — a focal point for Australian tourism — increased its job listing count by only 0.7% in February.

However, the Sunshine State posted the second largest month-on-month increase in January 2022, suggesting businesses launched preparations for last February’s border reopening.

Job listings in the retail and consumer products sector also grew 12.3% over the month.

The number of open positions in trades and services increased 1.4%, suggesting the long-running shortage of qualified tradespeople lingered into February.

The national influx of jobs even pushed the average application rate further down. At January 2022 levels, the average Seek job listing receives around 62% of the applications it would have otherwise in January 2019.

Business groups have long welcomed the reopening of Australia’s (and, as of today, Western Australia’s) border, suggesting the end of ‘Fortress Australia’ policies will attract workers and investment back to the country.

Next month’s Seek job listing data may show if February’s mounting vacancies are filled through March.