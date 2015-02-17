Seek has posted record sales of $395.3 million for the first half

Seek has posted record half year results with revenue growing 17% to $395.3 million.
Net profit was up 64% to $182.8 million.
SEEK CEO Co-Founder Andrew Bassat says the record half year result was achieved due to earnings growth across all divisions.
The Seek domestic website gets 35 million visitors a month and Seek international 330 million.
The company declared an interim dividend of 19 cents a year, up 36%.
