Seek has posted record sales of $395.3 million for the first half

Andrew Bassat

Seek has posted record half year results with revenue growing 17% to $395.3 million.

Net profit was up 64% to $182.8 million.

SEEK CEO Co-Founder Andrew Bassat says the record half year result was achieved due to earnings growth across all divisions.

The Seek domestic website gets 35 million visitors a month and Seek international 330 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 19 cents a year, up 36%.

