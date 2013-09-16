Seeing Burning Man Through A Drone Is The Best Way Short Of Being There

Both drones and Burning Man provide a fresh ability to see the world.

But the magic of Burning Man lies in the experience and interaction, which cannot quite be captured in photos or videos.

That’s why viewing the Burn from a drone, which can see the entire playa, is hands down the best way to see the festival if you’re not there.

A few perspectives via amateur pilot Eddie Codel:

The 360° says it all:

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

