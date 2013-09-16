Seeing Burning Man Through A Drone Is The Best Way Short Of Being There

Michael Kelley

Both drones and Burning Man provide a fresh ability to see the world.

But the magic of Burning Man lies in the experience and interaction, which cannot quite be captured in photos or videos.

That’s why viewing the Burn from a drone, which can see the entire playa, is hands down the best way to see the festival if you’re not there.

A few perspectives via amateur pilot Eddie Codel:

DdddddEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 16 at 6.40.12 AMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.27.36 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.26.32 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.30.29 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai

The 360° says it all:

Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.35.51 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.35.05 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.37.23 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai
Screen Shot 2013 09 15 at 4.38.01 PMEddie Codel/YouTube/ekai

Check it out:

