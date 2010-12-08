SeedCamp Starts SeedSummit, Europe's Answer To AngelList

SeedCamp is the European, Y Combinator-like seed accelerator which got started in Europe in 2007 and is now all over the world with outfits in places like Singapore, Mumbai and Johannesburg.



AngelList is the brainchild of angels Babak Nivi and Naval Ravikant, which is an email list for angel investors to which they send startups and makes closing angel rounds much more easy and more efficient.

If the two got drunk one night in Paris, their love child might look like SeedSummit.

The site looks more like a social network or a dating site for seed investors and startups, which might be appropriate, but the idea is the same as AngelList: aggregating investors and putting them in one place and making it much more efficient for startups to raise money. You don’t have to be a SeedCamp startup to join SeedSummit. You just need to be a startup and have a few proof points to show you’re “for real”. Which is similar to AngelList, which is curated by its founders.

Raising seed capital in Europe is still harder than in the US, so this is absolutely a great idea. It’s a great idea in the US and it’s a great idea in Europe. Anything that makes the seed funding process easier gets thumbs up from us.

