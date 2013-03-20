Top Seeds May Not Reach The Final Four As Often You Think

In the last 12 tournaments, top-seeded teams have little trouble winning their first two games with 43 of 48 (87.5%) one-seeds reaching the Sweet Sixteen. But after that, things drop-off quickly as only 18 (37.5%) reached the Final Four.



You can also see below why it is better to be a 10-, 11-, or 12-seed than an 8-, or 9-seed. While 8- and 9-seeds have an easier first round matchup (each other), the winners must face the top-seeded teams in the second round.

If the lower seeds can pull off the first round upset, their second round match-ups are much easier, as 24 double-digit seeds have reached the Sweet Sixteen since 2001…

Data via NCAA.org

