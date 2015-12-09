Seedrs wants to crack the US by selling European startups to America

Seedrs Seedrs cofounder and CEO Jeff Lynn.

UK crowdfunding platform Seedrs is on the cusp of launching in America — but how exactly will the company succeed in cracking a market where so many others have failed?

“Our big message there is we’re the platform that gives people access to European startups,” CEO Jeff Lynn told BI at the Fintech Connect Live conference in London on Tuesday.

Seedrs, launched in 2012, lets ordinary people invest in startups from as little as £20 ($29.95). The online platform aims to digitise traditional “Angel” investor networks by putting the deal flow online.

The company announced back in October that it is launching in the US, following regulatory changes there that make it easier for people to invest in companies online.

Lynn says: “We think that’s a very exciting opportunity. It’s a bit of a counterintuitive one, normally it’s Europeans investing in Silicon Valley, but actually there’s a lot to be said for Europe.

“Data we have seen is surprising. What it’s essentially saying is that European exits, while smaller, tend to be more profitable because far less capital has been invested in the company to get them to that point.

“It’s easy to say, ‘oh we don’t have the $10 billion companies, we don’t have a Google’ etc. but actually we’ve built a hell of a lot of £500 million and £100 million businesses. Often they have been done with a quarter of the capital that an American company would need, so early investors are actually doing really well out of it.”

What Lynn is saying is the total valuation is less important than the actual return you get. If you pay £100 to buy 10% of a company that is eventually sold for £1 million, you’ll get a return 1,000 times larger than your investment back. But if you have to pay £200 to buy a 5% chunk of a business sold for £2 million, you’re only getting 500 times your money back. (These are just example figures.)

It’s easy to see that the first investment is a better one, but figures on private investments aren’t generally disclosed. So, from the outside, we assume that investors in the more valuable business have done better than those backing the one with the lower price tag. Actually, it’s more complicated than that.

Despite Lynn being confident in his sales pitch, he’s still pretty cautious about taking on the US. He says: “We’re conscious that a lot of European businesses have tried to take on the US and sort of floundered.” Seedrs is partnering with US businesses to do things like compliance to help manage to push.

He adds: “One of the things we’ve learned from the very beginning is talk is cheap and you never quite know until people move their wallets.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and interest. I’ll be interested to see how much that converts to investment and then we’ll pivot our strategy and learn as much as we can. We learned a lot in early days here and I expect to learn a lot in early days in the US.”

As part of the strategy of selling European startups to the US, Seedrs is branching out to more markets across the continent.

Lynn says: “The idea of facilitating cross-border investment flow across Europe is at the heart of what we do. And we’re already doing a lot of it, but quietly. About 20% of our investments are coming from outside of the UK right now.

“We have a significant number of investors and a rising number of deals coming from all over Europe. That’s where we’re really leaning in.”

Seedrs recently signed a partnership with Dutch bank ING that covers Belgium and Luxembourg, and Lynn says the company is also interested in breaking into Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Nordics.

“The US is going to be a long-term thing,” he says. “But Europe we see as a much short to medium term thing. We see the opportunity to build a significant presence across a number of European jurisdictions by the end of 2016.”

Seedrs doesn’t disclose total funding figures but Lynn says the company is funding between £3-5 million a month over its platform, has done around 300 deals to date, and is growing at 15-20% every month.

NOW WATCH: What you need to know before going into business with family



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.