Here's How Many More Times You'll See Your Parents Before They Die

Ready to feel guilty?



There’s a new website called See Your Folks that tells you how many times you’ll see your parents before they die, which we first read about at Slate.

Created in 24 hours by a team of British web designers using World Health organisation Life Expectancy Data from 2011, the website factors in where your parents live, how many times you see them a year, and how old they are.

Complete with a heart and fluffy white clouds, the website is intended to encourage users to spend more time with their family, and puts death in perspective:

“We believe that increasing awareness of death can help us to make the most of our lives,” the project team says. “The right kind of reminders can help us to focus on what matters, and perhaps make us better people.”

Find out how many more visits you have left with your parents here.

