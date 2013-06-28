SEE YOU LATER: A Lot Of Australian Politicians Decided To Quit This Week

It’s been a crazy week in Australian politics.

After weeks of headlines hinting at a leadership challenge from Kevin Rudd’s supporters, Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard finally called a party vote after a petition was reportedly circulated.

She had promised to quit if she lost, and is the biggest name to do so. But a host of other MPs have called it a day recently.

Here’s a list of all the politicians who announced they are either quitting politics, or their ministry positions this week.

Julia Gillard After a petition - that may or may not exist - was reportedly being circulated amongst Labor MPs, a true-to-form Julia Gillard basically said 'bring it on'. Kevin won this time (he'd tried hard enough) and she kept her promise to quit. Apparently there was quite a shindig at the lodge afterwards. Say what you want about ex-PM Gillard -- and plenty of people do -- no one can deny her strength. And, at least now she can enjoy her pension, which will in the range of $200,000 per year. Wayne Swan Former Treasurer Wayne Swan has also resigned his Ministry position, but will contest his seat at the election and could stick around on the backbench. Swan deserves a lot of credit for Australia's stellar economy -- though Rudd claimed some of that as well during question time yesterday, when he thanked Swan for helping HIM keep the economy in good shape during the financial crisis. Swan was reportedly at the leadership-loss after-party at the lodge. He's a big fan of Bruce Springsteen, although it has not been confirmed if Born In the U.S.A. was played. Stephen Smith Defence Minister Stephen Smith is also calling it a day. He is going to stay on until the election, but won't contest his seat of Perth, which he's held for two decades. 'Twenty years I can do, 23 years I can't,' he said when he made the announcement. According to The ABC, Rudd couldn't resist having a dig at Smith's methodical nature after praising him for his service as defence minister. Rudd said Smith's desk is so clean, 'when he goes up and goes out of the room to get a sandwich or a drink, the thing you do is just twist it slightly and when he comes back he's entire visual universe is turned on its head.' Wonder why 23 years is too long? Peter Garrett No way was Midnight Oil frontman turned education minister Peter Garrett going to stick around under Rudd. He resigned from his ministry position and said he wouldn't stand for his seat of Kingsford Smith at the election shortly after the resurrected PM emerged from the leadership ballot. At least now he does not have to argue the merits of the Gonski reforms with Campbell Newman anymore, the premier of a state that refused to let Garrett visit two of its schools ... Peter Slipper Peter Slipper flagged a possible retirement this week, so while not set in stone, it's on the cards. No one would be surprised: he's up against criminal charges for allegedly using cabcharges to tour a bunch of wineries. Before that, a former staffer tried to sue him for sexual harassment -- which never stuck. But now the law firm that represented him is accusing Slipper of not paying his legal bills. Rob Oakeshott Independent MP Rob Oakeshott announced his retirement before the leadership spill. Oakeshott was crucial in allowing the Labor party to form its minority government after the 2010 election. He said it was just time for him to go, although several people have pointed out that polling shows he would have faced certain annihilation at the election. Tony Windsor Tony Windsor, another independent MP, also announced he was calling it a day on politics after the Federal Election. Like Oakeshott, he also made the call before the leadership change. Windsor was similarly crucial to Labor securing a minority government in 2010, and said he was quitting for a number of reasons, including a health issue and to spend more time with his family. His seat was, according to the polls, also in doubt.

