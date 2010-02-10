See Ya Later, Jay Leno! NBC Airs His Final 10 p.m. Show

Donald Trump gave Jay Leno the final boot from NBC’s 10 p.m. timeslot last night with his infamous line: “You’re fired.”



Jay is returning to The Tonight Show, recently vacated by Conan O’Brien, after the Olympics on March 1.

There was little fanfare or ceremony about the whole thing. Jay didn’t even mention the actual move on last night’s show. Here are some choice moments from Leno’s monologue, courtesy of the AP:

“It seems like just yesterday I was telling NBC this was not going to work.”

“This show was supposed to be on for two years,” Leno said, “but we got five months for good behaviour.”

Leno said he should have known it wasn’t going to last, and he showed a film of him pulling his car into a parking space that said, “Jay Leno, No Parking After Feb. 9.”

Watch Ashton Kutcher, one of Jay’s guests, say the whole, surreal late night experience was just like an episode of Punk’d:



