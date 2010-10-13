The Final Cast Of "Too Big To Fail" Is Unveiled At Last

Courtney Comstock, Chandni Rathod
HBO has finally released the actors in the long-awaited cast of Too Big To Fail.

Waiting to see who would play who was fun — especially when John Mack proposed (joked) that Danny Devito should play Lloyd Blankfein — but now that we get to see who will play who, the match-ups are even more delightful.

Only two mystery castings remain: who will play Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon?

Everyone else — Hank Paulson, Tim Geithner, Neel Kashkari and the rest — has been matched up with a hot look-a-like actor.

Filming is scheduled to begin this fall.

William Hurt -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson

Paul Giamatti- - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke

James Woods -- Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld

Topher Grace -- Jim Wilkinson

Tony Shalhoub -- John Mack

Cynthia Nixon -- Paulson Spokeswoman Michele Davis

Billy Crudup -- Timothy Geithner

Ed Asner -- Warren Buffett

Kathy Baker -- Wendy Paulson

Dan Hedaya -- Barney Frank 

Joey Slotnick -- Dan Jester

Michael O'Keefe -- Chris Flowers

Ayad Akhtar -- Neel Kashkari

