The Final Cast Of "Too Big To Fail" Is Unveiled At Last

HBO has finally released the actors in the long-awaited cast of Too Big To Fail.



Waiting to see who would play who was fun — especially when John Mack proposed (joked) that Danny Devito should play Lloyd Blankfein — but now that we get to see who will play who, the match-ups are even more delightful.

Only two mystery castings remain: who will play Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon?

Everyone else — Hank Paulson, Tim Geithner, Neel Kashkari and the rest — has been matched up with a hot look-a-like actor.

Filming is scheduled to begin this fall.

