See Who Made IGN's List Of Top 10 Video Game Makers In The Industry

IGN, the self-proclaimed “leader of media, digital distribution, and game technology” recently released their list of the top 50 video game makers in the industry.Each day they released 10 names, starting from 50 and working their way down to coveted top spot.



Among those honored were PopCap Games (the makers of the ever popular game “Bejeweled”), Game Freak (they were the ones responsible for the “Pokémon” series on GameBoy), and Infinity Ward (“Call of Duty”).

But they weren’t in the top 10.

10. id Software: Founded in 1990, id Software is responsible for bringing us the epic hits “DOOM,” “QUAKE,” “RAGE,” AND “Wolfenstein.” IGN has credited this American developer for “relentless polishing and refining” first-person shooters by providing groundbreaking technology in the 90s.

9. Maxis: Founded in 1987 by Will Wright and Jeff Bruan, this PC developer team have created several hits, but none as legendary (or addicting) as “The Sims.” A “world-reknown” game, “The Sims” and the entire “The Sims” franchise has created a following of loyal fans devoted to Maxis’ simulation-based game.

8. Blizzard: Many know Blizzard thanks to the huge popularity of “StarCraft” but this American video game developer and publisher have also produced other big hits, including “World of Warcraft” (this game still has over 10 million subscribers), “The Lost Vikings,” and “Titan.”

7. Valve: Valve shot onto the scene in 1998 (two years after being founded by two former Microsoft employees, Mike Harrington and Gabe Newell) when they launched “Half-Life.” Four years later they launched the Steam platform, an online source for digital distribution, making them the dominant and “ultimate” online game platform for gamers.

6. SquareSoft: While SquareSoft merged with Enix in 2003 (in a deal worth $727 million!) to become Square Enix, the Japanese video game developer and publisher was responsible for their “monumental contributions to the role-playing game (RPG) genre.”

5. Atari: While most associate the word “Atari” with the “Atari 2600,” the Atari Game company has revolutionised arcade games, consoles, and personal computers. In the 80s, they released some of the most influential arcade games, including “Gauntlet,” “Marble Madness,” and “Paperboy.”

4. Konami: Konami Digital Entertainment was founded in 1969 and is a “leading global developer, publisher, and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties.” Over the years, they have produced countless hits, including the terrifying “Silent Hill” franchise, the classic “Castlevania,” and “Metal Gear” series.

3. Rockstar North: Rockstar North is based in Scotland and has made “epic contributions” to the video game industry. Their game contributions including “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” “Grand Theft Auto IV,” and most recently, “Grand Theft Auto V” (currently in the works).

2. Capcom: This Japanese developer and publisher was founded in 1983. From their humble beginnings in Japan, they have since blossomed into an international giant, boasting multi-million dollar hits, such as the “Resident Evil” franchise, “Street Fighter” franchise, and “Mega Man” franchise.

1. Nintendo: This Japanese giant is responsible for legendary titles that has revolutionised the way we play video games. From “The Legend of Zelda” to “Super Mario Bros. Deluxe” for GameBoy, and more recently from the Wii and the Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development has given us games that are “so memorable, so revolutionary, so definitive they will forever stand the test of time.” Check out IGN’s tribute video to Nintendo EAD here.

