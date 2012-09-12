See Which People Are Most Likely To Be CEOs [Infographic]

Even with the recent buzz that women are taking over the world, leaders of businesses are still overwhelmingly white men.



This infographic by ceo.com shows what kind of person is most likely to run a company. The typical CEO is a first-born white man with an Ivy League education.

Check it out:

Photo: ceo.com

