See Which People Are Most Likely To Be CEOs [Infographic]

Ashley Lutz

Even with the recent buzz that women are taking over the world, leaders of businesses are still overwhelmingly white men. 

This infographic by ceo.com shows what kind of person is most likely to run a company. The typical CEO is a first-born white man with an Ivy League education. 

Check it out: 

anatomy of CEO infographic

Photo: ceo.com

