12 Hollywood Liberals Who Showed Their Support At The DNC

Scarlett Johansson is Team Obama and not afraid to show it.

Photo: Getty

Bill Clinton may have gotten the crowds riled up during his impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, but it’s the Hollywood celebrities who are bringing the heat.Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba and Scarlett Johansson have proved a very different direction from the Republican National Convention’s headliner, Clint Eastwood.



But can star power help re-elect the current president? Obama sure hopes so.

