12 Hollywood Liberals Who Showed Their Support At The DNC

Photo: Getty
Bill Clinton may have gotten the crowds riled up during his impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, but it’s the Hollywood celebrities who are bringing the heat.Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba and Scarlett Johansson have proved a very different direction from the Republican National Convention’s headliner, Clint Eastwood.
But can star power help re-elect the current president? Obama sure hopes so.
This former 'Desperate Housewives' star is a co-chair for Obama's campaign. She is one of the most politically active celebs on Obama's side, even engaging in mudslinging herself. Earlier this year, Longoria told the Huffington Post Mitt Romney 'is on the wrong side of every issue that pertains to Latinos.' She made time in her busy schedule, including opening a new restaurant, to speak on the final night of the convention.
Watch her speech:
Jessica Alba has been tweeting non-stop while at the DNC with her husband, Cash Warren--but in this twitpic she posed with 'Scrubs' actor, Zach Braff.
This actor and producer was also the assistant director of the White House office of public engagement. Penn's speech this week included making fun of Clint Eastwood, as well as urging the youth of America to vote.
Check out his speech here:
Scarlett Johansson skipped the MTV Video Music Awards to give an impassioned speech Thursday night at the DNC.
Watch below:
Actress Kerry Washington spoke Thursday alongside Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson about Obama's acceptance of the candidacy.
Here's her speech.
This rock band has been around since 1994 and is still riling up fans at this week's DNC.
Here's their performance from Thursday:
The 'American Idol' runner-up sang a riveting version of the Marvin Gaye classic, 'All I Need to Get By,' much to the content of the Democratic crowd.
Check out a video of her performance:
This Olympian made an appearance at the convention to show her hope that Obama can bring in the gold medal this election season. She led the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the evening session.
Watch her lead the crowd here:
The rapper performed in Charlotte following Michelle Obama's speech, recalling the first time he voted in 2004, telling the crowd it was a monumental time in his life. Common revealed it was his indifferent feelings about Bush (unsure whether he was for or against him at the time) which motivated him to get to the polls.
Will.i.am and Rosario Dawson also voted for the first time in 2004, but are now actively involved in Rock the Vote.
This Hollywood gossip blogger, who is also involved in the Rock the Vote organisation, made an appearance in Charlotte in support of Obama. He says he believes voting is a crucial part of being American and that all citizens should enjoy their privilege. Bands like 'Far East Movement' have also been involved in his campaign to increase voter turnout.
Hilton says he prefers the Democratic party because of their stance on the gay and Latino community.
The famous singer/songwriter played a few songs for the Democratic crowd, including the very appropriate 'Carolina in my Mind' to a crowd that swayed back and forth to the tune. Taylor has returned to perform at the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill numerous times, including for a 2008 Obama benefit concert.
Here's the rock and roll hall of famer's performance:
Like many other stars, the popular R&B queen urged Americans to vote.
Here's her soulful performance and thoughtful speech.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.