See Which Health Supplements Are A Waste Of Your Money

This amazing chart by David McCandless shows which health supplements are and aren’t backed by scientific evidence.
Posted to visual.ly, the chart shows that green tea and vitamin D supplements are effective.
Those with little evidence backing them up include acai and wheatgrass.
Check it out:
Photo: visual.ly
