Some Colleges Are SLASHING Tuition Prices Next Fall

CNN Money has rounded up a list of five colleges that are giving students a break by cutting tuition and fees next year. Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. led pack with the largest drop in fees — a 60 per cent decrease to $12,154 for freshmen enrolling in fall 2012.



The Catholic private university’s discount dwarfed decreases from Lincoln College (24 per cent) and the University of Charleston (22 per cent).

Prospective students at Cabrini College in Radnor, Pa. still will pay a pretty penny — $29,000 — but the college slashed its fees by 12.5 per cent, according to CNN Money.

Too bad this trend isn’t catching on across the board. As long as local governments continue to bleed, schools across the nation will keep jacking up the price of enrollment.

But there are ways to anticipate how hard your bank account will be hit.

Whip out your calculator. Most schools are required by federal law to provide net tuition calculators on their websites. Plug in a few bits of information about your college plans (intended major, degree level, etc.) and the site will churn out a quick estimate.

Follow up. Like your old trig class, some calculators are better than others so it’s always best to check your answers. Call up the school’s financial aid office to make sure your estimate matches up.

No matter how pricey your education is, take comfort in the fact that a college degree is still the surest way to a healthy income and attending a more affordable community college isn’t a bad option either.

