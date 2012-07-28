See Which Airlines Are The Most Comfortable For Passengers [INFOGRAPHIC]

This infographic by TripBadger could help influence what airline you book on your next trip.



Using data from seatguru.com and the Wall Street Journal, it breaks down the major airlines by amenities like leg room, Wifi and entertainment.

Check it out:

Photo: visual.ly

Browse more infographics.

DON’T MISS: Why Living Together Before Marriage Is A Bad Idea [Infographic] >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.